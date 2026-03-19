Official highlights National Development Planning Law's role in supporting long-term growth

Xinhua) 14:29, March 19, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's newly adopted National Development Planning Law will better leverage the role of the rule of law in consolidating development foundations, ensuring stable expectations, and delivering long-term benefits to the country's economic and social development, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Thursday.

China's top legislature earlier this month adopted the National Development Planning Law.

The introduction of the law aims to codify the successful experience in formulating and implementing development plans into legal norms, while continuously translating institutional strengths into development advantages, the NDRC official noted.

Divided into six chapters, the law sets out provisions on the formulation, review and approval of national development plans, as well as oversight of their implementation.

The law also makes clear provisions for a full-cycle monitoring and evaluation mechanism for plan implementation, along with corresponding oversight requirements, which will further enhance the implementation of national development plans, the official said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)