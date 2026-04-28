Draft revision to China's National Defense Mobilization Law submitted for first reading

Xinhua) 10:00, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A draft revision to the National Defense Mobilization Law, which has been in effect for nearly 16 years, was submitted Monday to a standing committee session of China's top legislature for its first reading.

The law, which was officially implemented in July 2010, is a foundational law in the field of national defense mobilization. Its primary functions are to regulate national defense mobilization work, clarify the rights and obligations of citizens and organizations with respect to national defense mobilization, and provide legal guarantees for building a solid national defense.

After more than a decade of implementation, certain provisions of the law are no longer adequate to address the new situation, new tasks, and new requirements of national defense mobilization, and therefore need to be revised and improved.

The revision stems from the needs to implement the decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, improve the legal system for national defense, and carry out national defense mobilization work in accordance with the law.

The revision aims to ensure the law's coherence with relevant laws and maintain legal coordination, and also ensure that national defense mobilization work is carried out in a more scientific and efficient manner.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)