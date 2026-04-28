China's draft law calls for more accessible, efficient social assistance

Xinhua) 09:36, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are advancing a draft law aimed at strengthening basic living support and building a stronger safety net for vulnerable groups.

The draft law on social assistance calls for optimizing procedures based on practical needs and improving accessibility and convenience for the public.

It was submitted on Monday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for its third reading.

A newly added provision seeks to refine the financial verification mechanism for applicant households and enhance the efficiency of the eligibility assessment and approval process.

The draft also calls on governments at all levels to encourage, support and guide able-bodied social assistance recipients to achieve self-reliance and lift themselves out of hardship.

Highlighting the role of social assistance as both a safety net and an emergency support system, the draft stipulates that authorities should promptly provide assistance when recipients encounter urgent situations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)