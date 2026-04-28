China mulls draft law revision for better inmate rehabilitation, reintegration

Xinhua) 09:36, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Monday advanced a draft revision to the Prison Law for a third reading, moving a step closer to adopting changes designed to strengthen inmate rehabilitation and facilitate reintegration into society.

The draft revision, submitted to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), aims to promote professional, science-based and collaborative approaches to inmate rehabilitation and prison education.

Following a second reading last September, lawmakers sought extensive opinions from relevant government bodies, provincial-level legislatures, academics and the public, including former inmates, refining the revisions to be more problem-oriented, practical and targeted.

Prisons are required to adopt innovative methods to help inmates develop healthy personalities and reintegrate more effectively into society after release, said Yuan Shuhong, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, who introduced the draft revision to the lawmakers.

Specifically, the draft revision stipulates that prisons could involve professionals with expertise or practical experience in law, education, psychology, and social work in rehabilitation programs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)