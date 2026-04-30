China adopts revised Prison Law to strengthen prison management, improve inmate rehabilitation

Xinhua) 15:00, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Thursday voted to adopt the revision to the Prison Law.

The major revision, the law's first in three decades, was passed after a third reading at a session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, which runs from Monday to Thursday.

The revised law will take effect on Nov. 1, 2026.

Increasing the number of articles to 121 from 78, the revised law stipulates enhanced supervision by procuratorial agencies over the execution of prison sentences and standardizes prison management in greater detail.

It also includes provisions on the protection of inmates' legitimate rights and interests as well as requirements for prisons, courts and procuratorates to handle commutation and release on parole cases in accordance with the law and in a timely and fair manner.

During Tuesday's deliberations, lawmaker Xian Tieke voiced support for the revision, saying that "it further balances prison security with human rights protection."

The revised law stresses the rehabilitation of the inmates, noting that the prisons' work should focus on turning the offenders into law-abiding citizens and helping them better reintegrate into society after release.

According to Justice Minister He Rong, people's growing aspirations in such aspects as fairness, justice and security, together with the further improvement of institutions and mechanisms for law enforcement and judicial administration, have placed new circumstances and requirements for prison work.

It is therefore necessary to revise the Prison Law to elevate into legal provisions the experiences, practices and mechanisms explored over the past 30 years to ensure that prison work moves forward orderly under the rule of law, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)