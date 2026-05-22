310+ international exhibitors join 22nd Shenzhen ICIF
(People's Daily App) 16:42, May 22, 2026
Some 310 international participants from more than 65 countries and regions launch their exhibits on Thursday at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF). The May 21-25 fair includes 6,312 exhibitors showcasing more than 120,000 products.
(Compiled by Wang Ruofan, Li Xinyi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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