Works of Chinese arts and crafts masters exhibited in Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 09:09, June 13, 2023

A visitor looks at a Yun brocade artwork entitled "The Great Wall" during an exhibition of works by Chinese arts and crafts masters. Yun brocade is a traditional Chinese silk brocade. (Photo/Cao Huanqing)

An exhibition displaying works by Chinese arts and crafts masters was held during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, which ran from June 7 to 11 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Visitors take pictures of a shell carving work featuring flying dragons during an exhibition of works by Chinese arts and crafts masters. (Photo/Cao Huanqing)

Extraordinary arts and crafts works, including a 3 meter-long, 0.8 meter-wide Yun brocade work entitled "The Great Wall," a bronze sculpture featuring clear water and green mountains, and a shell carving work featuring flying dragons were exhibited. Yun brocade is a traditional Chinese silk brocade.

A bronze sculpture themed on auspiciousness is showcased during an exhibition of works by 100 Chinese arts and crafts masters. (Photo/Cao Huanqing)

Stone carving works which are replicas of imperial jade seals used by Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are on display at an exhibition of works by Chinese arts and crafts masters. (Photo/Cao Huanqing)

The exhibition has been held since 2013. This year's exhibition received 228 pieces of arts and crafts works from nearly 100 masters, including carving works and sculptures, embroideries, ceramics, metalwork, lacquerware, paintings, tapestries and cloisonne.

"There are various types of arts and crafts and they have something in common. Through exchanges and mutual learning, the traditional arts and crafts can be better inherited and imaginatively developed," said Jin Ji, a Chinese arts and crafts master who created the shell carving work featuring flying dragons.

