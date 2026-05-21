China's EV charging infrastructure surges amid push for greener mobility

Xinhua) 16:37, May 21, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure expanded rapidly amid the country's continuous efforts to facilitate wider EV adoption through improved supporting infrastructure, official data showed Thursday.

The total number of charging facilities nationwide reached 21.96 million by the end of April 2026, up 47.4 percent year on year, according to the National Energy Administration.

Of the total, public charging facilities amounted to 4.91 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.6 percent. The combined charging capacity of these facilities reached 237 million kilowatts.

China has continued efforts to expand its EV support network. In October 2025, the country unveiled a three-year action plan to improve EV charging infrastructure, aiming to build a nationwide network of 28 million charging facilities, with public charging capacity expected to exceed 300 million kilowatts by the end of 2027.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)