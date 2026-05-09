Industry representatives of Norway, China call for deeper EV cooperation

Xinhua) 08:39, May 09, 2026

Participants experience Chinese-brand electric vehicles displayed during the third China-Norway Green Cooperation Seminar in Oslo, Norway, on May 7, 2026. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

OSLO, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Officials and industry representatives of Norway and China have highlighted broad opportunities for cooperation in the electric vehicle (EV) sector during the third China-Norway Green Cooperation Seminar here.

Held under the theme "EVOLUTION: Embracing a Greener Future" on Thursday, the event brought together representatives from industry associations, technology companies, energy and battery firms, as well as legal and research institutions.

Addressing the opening session, Chinese Ambassador to Norway Hou Yue described green and low-carbon transition as "a defining trend of the times," saying China stands ready to work with Norway and other partners to promote global green development.

According to Hou, China's electric vehicle industry has benefited from the country's vast market and comprehensive industrial ecosystem, with continued innovation in batteries, chips and operating systems.

She noted that more international automakers are expanding investment and research in China, while Chinese companies are increasingly cooperating with European partners through overseas investment, technological collaboration and localized supply chains.

Participants attend the third China-Norway Green Cooperation Seminar in Oslo, Norway, on May 7, 2026. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

"These joint endeavors are contributing to global employment, industrial development and creating fresh opportunities for sustainable growth," she said.

Battery recycling, intelligent mobility, charging infrastructure and cold-weather testing have become topics of discussion at the seminar.

Norway's own EV journey has already made the country one of the world's most electrified car markets.

The transformation, according to Knut Martin Breivik, head of operations and business development at the Norwegian Automotive Association, was built on long-term incentives, supportive policies and charging infrastructure.

Chinese car brands, he said, are becoming an increasingly accepted part of the Norwegian market, with more Chinese manufacturers expected to expand into Norway.

Maria Grazia Davino, regional director of BYD Europe, described Norway as an important platform for BYD because of the country's high EV adoption and openness to Chinese brands, adding that the company is moving ahead with charging infrastructure development in Europe.

A participant experience Chinese-brand electric vehicles displayed during the third China-Norway Green Cooperation Seminar in Oslo, Norway, on May 7, 2026. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

Tollef Vollan, lead of global partnerships and business development at Huawei Intelligent Mobility Alliance, said he believed future China-Europe cooperation could be carried out across multiple levels as the automotive industry evolves through software, intelligence and ecosystem connectivity.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)