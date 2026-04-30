Chinese-made EVs account for 74.9-pct share in Israel: annual report

Xinhua) 13:22, April 30, 2026

JERUSALEM, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 74.9 percent of all EVs on Israeli roads at the end of 2025, according to an annual report issued by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

China led the market by a significant margin, followed by Germany with 9.5 percent and South Korea with 7.5 percent, according to the "Motor Vehicles in Israel in 2025" report.

The share of Chinese-made vehicles of all types, including fuel, hybrid, and electric vehicles, jumped from ninth place in 2024, when they accounted for 4.1 percent of all vehicles on Israeli roads, to fourth place last year, reaching 6.2 percent.

For comparison, the share of Chinese vehicles among all vehicles in Israel was only 0.8 percent in 2021, according to the report.

The jump reflects the appeal of new Chinese vehicles in the Israeli market, with Chinese brands leading new vehicle sales in the country in recent years, according to data from the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.

At the end of 2025, Israel had nearly 4.35 million motor vehicles, representing a 3 percent year-on-year increase, according to the report. Over the same period, the country had more than 216,000 electric vehicles, marking a 32.9 percent rise compared to 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)