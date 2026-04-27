Chinese EVs gain popularity in BiH amid fuel price hike

Xinhua) 10:32, April 27, 2026

SARAJEVO, April 25 (Xinhua) -- As fuel prices continue to climb amid global energy uncertainties, more consumers in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) are turning their attention to electric and hybrid vehicles, with Chinese brands emerging as increasingly attractive options.

In showrooms across the capital Sarajevo, brands such as Geely, Chery, have been drawing growing interest from the public with competitively priced models, advanced technology and extended warranties, offering consumers an attractive alternative as household budgets come under pressure.

"I was very surprised by the quality, design and driving stability (of Chinese electric vehicle models)," said Zvezdana Stojakovic, a TV host of Radio and Television of BiH, adding that she was quite impressed after trying several Chinese electric vehicle (EV) models.

She said that Chinese auto manufacturers have made rapid progress in recent years, adding that electric models provide lower operating costs and greater environmental benefits. "In the long run, I believe electric vehicles will become the standard," she said.

Automotive industry expert Dino Subasic said BiH is following a broader regional trend toward electrification, adding that the market share of the Chinese brands has risen from around 3 percent last year to about 4 percent by March 2026.

"Chinese brands are among the pioneers in the transition. They offer environmentally friendly solutions and increasingly competitive products," Subasic said, adding that high fuel prices and global geopolitical tension are altering consumers' interest, while hybrid vehicles are serving as a practical bridge toward full electrification.

Igor Gavran, an economist from BiH, noted that Chinese EV brands have advantages in technology, battery performance and digitalization.

He said that Chinese manufacturers were among the earliest to develop and commercialize EVs, offering products that are competitive in nearly every aspect while maintaining relatively reasonable prices.

Industry observers believe that with improved technology, competitive pricing and growing environmental awareness, Chinese electric vehicles are poised to play an increasingly important role in BiH's evolving automotive market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)