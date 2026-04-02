China's BYD seizes oil-driven EV momentum with win-win global push

Xinhua) 16:09, April 02, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- As soaring fuel prices accelerate consumer shifts towards electric vehicles (EVs), Chinese automaker BYD has vowed to prioritize win-win cooperation and technological innovation as it deepens its global footprint.

Overseas demand for Chinese new energy vehicles is rising amid the latest oil shock, reflecting market-driven choices and underlining the appeal and cost-effectiveness of the company's products, BYD commented in a written interview with Xinhua.

In Thailand, BYD has gained a high-profile endorsement: Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was seen commuting in his BYD EV and visiting the BYD booth at the Bangkok International Motor Show on March 28.

BYD's EV sales in Thailand have continued to grow strongly, with orders steadily increasing, the company disclosed, attributing the momentum to the country's supportive government policies and rising global oil prices, which have highlighted the advantages of EVs.

A competitive product lineup and a robust localization strategy combining local production with an expanding sales and after-sales network also contributed, BYD noted.

"We will continue to deepen our presence in Thailand, using technological innovation to drive the automotive industry toward green, low-carbon development and support Thailand's transition to a low-carbon society," said Ke Yubin, general manager of BYD Thailand.

BYD entered Thailand in 2022 and has since transformed from exporting products to building a fully localized production ecosystem. Its Rayong factory, the company's first overseas passenger-car plant, has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, with more than 90 percent of the workforce coming from Thailand.

The carmaker's global momentum extends far beyond Southeast Asia. In 2025, the company sold more than 1.049 million vehicles overseas, a remarkable 145 percent year-on-year increase. Sales in Britain topped 50,000 vehicles, up 485 percent year on year, while Germany, Spain and Italy each recorded annual sales exceeding 20,000 units. Australia also performed strongly, with over 50,000 vehicles sold, placing BYD among the top 10 brands, according to BYD data.

The company attributed its market expansion to product quality, design, and localized operations, while rejecting the so-called "overcapacity" and "dumping" narrative regarding Chinese EVs.

"Our production aligns with market demand, and overseas prices are generally higher than domestic ones, with no low-price dumping involved," BYD said.

Backed by a fully integrated supply chain spanning batteries, components and vehicle assembly, Chinese manufacturers have achieved a combination of cost competitiveness and rapid innovation. This comprehensive strength is becoming more prominent as rising fuel prices prompt consumers to reconsider their mobility choices.

In countries like Thailand and Australia, showrooms selling Chinese new energy vehicles are reporting a noticeable rise in curious walk-ins, test drives, and conversions to orders as geopolitical tensions have sent shockwaves through global energy markets since March.

The popularity reflects a precise alignment of quality, performance and pricing with local consumer needs, giving Chinese EVs a distinct and hard-to-replicate advantage over traditional internal combustion vehicles, noted Zhou Fatao, secretary-general of Guangdong New Energy Vehicles Industry Association.

"The global automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation centered on electrification, intelligence and connectivity, and China is at the forefront of this shift," Zhou added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)