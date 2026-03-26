Australian interest in Chinese EVs rises with fuel prices

Xinhua) 10:20, March 26, 2026

SYDNEY, March 25 (Xinhua) -- "Don't you see the fuel prices these days?" Graham said at a BYD dealership in Brookvale, a suburb of northern Sydney. "That's why I decided to buy an electric vehicle for my family."

Graham had just taken delivery of his family's first electric car. "This BYD car is reasonably priced and offers more features than I expected," he said, adding that it could save his family between 100 and 200 Australian dollars (about between 70 and 140 U.S. dollars) per week.

According to FuelCheck, the New South Wales government's online tool for real-time fuel price information, the average price of diesel stood at 2.943 Australian dollars (about 2.06 U.S. dollars) per liter on Wednesday, up from 1.836 dollars (about 1.29 U.S. dollars) on March 1 -- an increase of about 60 percent in just over three weeks. Petrol prices have also experienced a sharp increase across all grades.

Paul Ellis, a spokesman for BYD, told local media that customer inquiries had risen by around 50 percent amid recent volatility in global energy markets.

"Inquiries have gone through the roof. Our dealerships are full of people wanting to test drive," he said, noting that there has been a significant shift toward fully electric vehicles, particularly in the more affordable segment around the 30,000 Australian dollar (about 21,000 U.S. dollar) mark.

The recent surge of interest in electric vehicles is expected to further boost Chinese automakers, which have gained significant traction in the Australian market.

According to figures released by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), 22,362 vehicles sourced from China were sold in Australia in February 2026, making China the largest source of new cars for the first time in a single month, surpassing Japan, which had been Australia's leading source of vehicles since 1998.

Chinese cars have come a long way since 2009, when Great Wall Motor became the first brand from China to launch in Australia. More than 20 Chinese brands are now present in Australia, with particularly strong momentum in the new energy vehicle sector.

In the first two months of this year, BYD ranked first in battery electric vehicle sales in Australia, while Zeekr,Esmail Baghaei MG, Geely and Omoda Jaecoo also placed among the top 10 sellers.

Lei Wan, a sales executive at GAC's flagship franchise in Burwood, a suburb in the Inner West of Sydney, said customer interest and purchases have increased significantly in recent weeks, partly driven by rising fuel prices and partly by the strong appeal of the products.

He noted that with lower costs, improving infrastructure and supportive government policies, Australia's shift toward electric vehicles is becoming increasingly evident. "Consumers are very receptive to Chinese EVs, which offer a wide range of cost-effective options," he said.

FCAI data shows that battery electric vehicles accounted for 11.8 percent of total sales from all sources in February, representing a record high monthly share.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said Monday that the current global energy supply situation is "very severe," and that responses are likely to accelerate the electrification of the transportation sector.

Five years ago, only 5 percent of the cars sold in the world were electric, and last year, 25 percent of all the cars sold were electric, Birol said at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra.

While Australia still lags behind Europe, China and some Asia-Pacific markets, the pace of its electrification of the transportation sector is expected to pick up, he said.

Australia's reliance on imports for more than 80 percent of its refined fuel products has left it vulnerable to global supply shocks. Fuel shortages have spread from remote areas to major cities. Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said on Tuesday that the number of service stations without at least one type of fuel had topped 550 nationwide.

At an Ampol service station in Sydney's northern suburb of Beacon Hill, all pumps were marked "out of order" after running dry for days. Angela, a local resident who stopped by after work, was unable to refuel her car.

"They (rising fuel prices) will add to the cost of living and it's already expensive to live in a city like this," Angela said, adding that she spent about 110 Australian dollars (about 77 U.S. dollars) a week on fuel, and maybe it's time to consider buying an electric vehicle.

"Electric cars are becoming more popular, but I think in China, it's a lot more ahead," she said.

At the GAC dealership in Burwood, Joseph was preparing to test drive an Aion V electric SUV. He said his family already owns both a diesel and a petrol car, but that going electric is likely the way forward. The recent surge in fuel prices was also a key factor, he added.

"If you're going to buy an electric car, I think you should buy a Chinese car," Joseph said. "They look really good. So why not choose China? They've got a good reputation."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)