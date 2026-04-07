Feature: Chinese EVs under spotlight at Bangkok motor show amid global fuel shock

Xinhua) 11:09, April 07, 2026

BANGKOK, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Electric vehicles (EVs) have gained unprecedented attention in Thailand, as a sudden surge in global oil prices drives consumers to seek immediate options to reduce their reliance on traditional combustion engines.

This growing demand coincides with the green mobility trend, as evidenced by newer models on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), notably pivoting toward battery-powered vehicles, a segment spearheaded by Chinese automakers.

Jaturont Komolmis, vice chairman of the BIMS, said the continued development of alternative energy vehicles alongside increasingly efficient internal combustion engines reflects the industry's resilience, adaptability and the diversity of market demand.

In an interview with Xinhua, Jaturont described the recent wave of Chinese auto brands launching in Thailand as an indication of profound trust in its infrastructure, established manufacturing base and robust consumer purchasing power.

Capitalizing on this shift, both well-established and emerging manufacturers from China have introduced a wide range of accessible, cutting-edge products, capturing a growing portion of Thai consumer interest and bookings.

According to the organizer, the 2026 BIMS concluded on Sunday with nearly 1.8 million visitors and a staggering 132,951 vehicle bookings, representing a 71.8 percent surge compared to the previous year.

China's leading EV maker, BYD, secured the highest booking volume during the 12-day show, while Japanese auto giant Toyota trailed behind.

The remaining top five were dominated by Chinese marques, including Omoda &Jaecoo, SAIC's MG, and Changan's Deepal and Nevo, indicating a significant shift in the Thai market structure, where automakers from Japan had previously held an iron grip for decades.

Consumer decisions at the annual exhibition were also heavily influenced by a looming energy crisis, as escalating geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East have disrupted global maritime logistics, pushing local retail oil prices to record levels.

The financial shock of rising pump prices and concerns over fuel shortages have prompted buyers to prioritize operational cost savings, resulting in a massive increase in EV inquiries and reservations.

The arrival of long-driving-range of technologically advanced Chinese vehicles has alleviated range anxiety among urban commuters looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

For Karnsita Rodthong, a trip to the motor show started as a plan for casual browsing, but recent fuel price hikes rapidly accelerated her timeline for purchasing an EV.

"Fuel costs of over 10,000 baht (around 300 U.S. dollars) a month are just brutal," the 33-year-old business owner told Xinhua, referring to the financial strain of her family's large combustion-engine sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Targeting a city-friendly EV with a comprehensive battery warranty and a minimum real-world driving range of 500 kilometers, Karnsita expressed strong confidence in the rapid evolution of Chinese automakers.

"Their innovation and development are intense, and they really meet the needs of Thai consumers," she said, calling them highly attractive options for budget-conscious families.

Across demographics, people echo the sentiment that zero-emission vehicles have transitioned from experimental to standard.

Peter, a 59-year-old Australian expatriate living in Thailand for over a decade, is preparing to transition to EVs after years of waiting for the market to stabilize and technology to mature, seeing them as a stable asset in the face of global oil volatility.

After experiencing a BYD electric SUV firsthand, he highlighted the Chinese automaker's strong global presence, stating that the brand's reputation and trust in established technology significantly shape his buying decision.

"I think they've exploded in the world, and they're probably here to stay," he said. "It's a very good choice to go electric... for the long term, it's a great investment."

For veteran EV owners, the economic benefits have already moved beyond the vehicle itself.

The 41-year-old Bird leverages a time-of-use electricity meter at home, charging his vehicle overnight during cheaper off-peak hours to minimize his overall energy costs.

He noted that combining smart charging with increasingly affordable residential-use solar power systems practically insulates drivers from the volatility of global fuel markets.

"If you have an EV, there's no need to worry about energy anymore, whether it's oil or electricity," he added.

Under the Thai government's investment promotion, the kingdom aims to convert at least 30 percent of its annual vehicle production to zero-emission vehicles by 2030 as part of its move toward sustainable mobility.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries, domestic sales of pure-battery EVs jumped 81.36 percent to 121,027 units in 2025, accounting for almost 20 percent of total car deliveries.

According to the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, recent consumer reception, market trends and booking volumes demonstrate that the public is becoming more open to EV technology.

However, it pointed out that promoting EVs extends beyond vehicle sales and requires a systematic and comprehensive approach encompassing manufacturing, localized parts usage, technology transfer and workforce development.

Strong infrastructure, charging networks, centralized data systems and government incentives are also needed to boost consumer confidence, alleviate practical usage concerns, and ensure a sustainable energy transition, the association said in a statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)