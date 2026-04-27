Auto China 2026: A showcase of global automotive innovation in Beijing

Photo taken on April 25, 2026, shows a BYD concept vehicle displayed at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo taken on April 25, 2026, shows Wang Chuanfu, CEO of BYD, sitting in the cabin of a BYD concept vehicle displayed at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo taken on April 25, 2026, shows a sport utility vehicle (SUV) from the GAC Group displayed at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo taken on April 24, 2026, shows two visitors experiencing a new energy vehicle at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo taken on April 24, 2026, shows a content creator livestreaming in front of a Xiaomi concept vehicle at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo taken on April 25, 2026, shows a Xiaomi concept vehicle displayed at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo taken on April 24, 2026, shows a Mercedes-Benz sports vehicle displayed at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo taken on April 25, 2026, shows a vlogger filming a new energy vehicle at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo taken on April 25, 2026, shows the exhibition area of BYD at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), which is being held from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)