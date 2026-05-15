Chinese-made EVs increasingly visible in Britain: scholar

Xinhua) 09:30, May 15, 2026

People experience a Seres 5 electric car during a media preview of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

LONDON, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) have become increasingly visible in the British market, David Bailey, professor of business economics at the University of Birmingham, said in a written interview with Xinhua on Thursday.

"Chinese brands have clearly moved from fringe players to mainstream contenders in the UK market," Bailey said.

His remarks came as figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that Chinese-made EVs account for a growing share of Britain's EV market in the first four months of 2026.

According to SMMT data, Chinese brands, including BYD and Jaecoo, sold 30,480 EVs in Britain between January and April, accounting for 17.4 percent of EVs sold during the period. When brands owned by Chinese companies, such as Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, are included, the total rises to 40,222 EVs, representing 22.7 percent of all EVs sold in Britain during the four months.

Bailey said Chinese manufacturers are benefiting from strengths in EV technology, battery performance and product development, while also offering consumers more choices in the market.

"Consumers increasingly see them as credible, not merely cheap. Battery technology in particular is often very strong in Chinese EVs," he said.

A man takes photos of an MG4 electric car during a media preview of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Bailey added that Chinese EV makers are now competing not only on affordability, but also on driving range, software and vehicle design.

"The broader point is that the global car industry has entered its biggest power shift in decades," he said. "China isn't just exporting cars; it is exporting an entire EV ecosystem."

According to Bailey, there is potential for greater cooperation between British and Chinese EV companies in areas such as investment and manufacturing.

He noted that Chinese automakers can explore future vehicle assembly opportunities in Britain as companies seek to expand overseas production and strengthen local market presence.

"It's no longer far-fetched to imagine Chinese brands assembling vehicles in Britain," he said, adding that such cooperation could support Britain's EV transition and automotive supply chains.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)