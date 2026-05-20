Surge in cleaning robot exports signals upgrade in China's foreign trade structure

Cleaning robots are manufactured in a workshop of a tech firm in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi province. (Photo/Xue Jun)

Chinese robotics exports experienced significant growth in the first quarter of this year. Customs data reveals that exports reached 11.32 billion yuan ($1.66 billion), reaching 148 countries and regions.

A key driver of this expansion is the cleaning robot sector, newly classified in trade statistics this year. These robots accounted for 7.75 billion yuan in exports, representing nearly 70 percent of China's total robot exports. Their prominent position reflects strong global recognition, earned through technological sophistication.

These household appliances incorporate sophisticated core technologies. Integrated with LiDAR, AI-powered vision systems, autonomous navigation and semantic recognition, they can independently map spaces, avoid obstacles in real-time, and efficiently clean diverse areas like yards, windows, and pool surrounds.

A cleaning robot is doing its job at Zhejiang Traffic Technician College in east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Pan Qiuya)

China's enormous domestic market provides an ideal environment for continuous product refinement. Diverse usage scenarios and instant user feedback push manufacturers to polish core technologies including navigation algorithms, obstacle avoidance systems and cleaning performance.

The robots can remember household cleaning preferences and deliver tailored services over time. Their flexible wheel-leg design enables smooth movement upstairs, while built-in flight modules allow them to reach high areas. Close alignment with actual user needs and rapid technical iteration keep making these products more competitive internationally.

Booming overseas sales of Chinese cleaning robots are no isolated trend. Instead, they signal an ongoing structural improvement in China's foreign trade.

Chinese exported products are growing smarter and more eco-friendly. In the first four months, exports of high-end, high-value-added electromechanical products rose 17.6 percent year on year. Green and low-carbon items including electric vehicles, lithium batteries and wind turbines saw export growth of 68.1 percent, 43.2 percent and 40.7 percent respectively.

China's foreign trade now prioritizes quality over sheer volume, effectively meeting global market demand for eco-friendly and sustainable consumption.

China is also steadily expanding the reach of its global trade. Its total trade volume with Belt and Road partner countries hit 8.28 trillion yuan in the first four months, up 13.5 percent year on year. Continued market diversification and deeper industrial and supply chain cooperation help bring richer options and better-quality products to consumers worldwide.

A technician fine-tunes robots to be delivered to overseas clients in a workshop of a tech firm in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Li Yue)

Exported products are designed to improve the life quality of the users. The global popularity of Chinese cleaning robots shows how advanced technologies are turned into practical, everyday tools. It highlights how large-scale domestic application refines product strength and how integrated industrial chains facilitate overseas market penetration. Besides, it is also a typical reflection of optimized structure in China's foreign trade sector.

Through constant upgrading, Chinese manufacturing will keep delivering practical Chinese-designed solutions to improve quality of life across the world.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)