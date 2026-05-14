Check out my robot-filled day in Beijing!

Elena Davydova, a Russian with People's Daily Online, recently spent a full day living alongside robots in Beijing.

"Mom, you asked if I ever feel lonely living alone in Beijing. Let me tell you about yesterday."

What's it like to spend a day in Beijing surrounded by robots? From a robot barista brewing morning coffee in the park, to an AI-powered restaurant, a robot salesperson and even a robot dog performing traditional lion dances, technology is becoming part of everyday life in China's capital.

More than just efficiency and innovation, these intelligent companions are also bringing unexpected warmth and emotional connection to urban life.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)