Wheels or no wheels? This Chinese humanoid robot says 'your call'

People's Daily Online) 13:09, May 11, 2026

A humanoid robot can have wheels, or not – your call.

That's basically the motto of Unitree Robotics' latest humanoid bot. In the company's newest video, it skates, spins on one leg, and even does a front flip. No wheels? Walking and balancing. Wheels? Gliding like a pro.

Why does this matter? According to Unitree, the best general-purpose robot shouldn't be locked into one form. Sometimes wheels are better. Sometimes legs are better. This one just adapts freely. And that's exactly how you build a robot for the real world.

Video source: Unitree Robotics

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)