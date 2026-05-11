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Wheels or no wheels? This Chinese humanoid robot says 'your call'
(People's Daily Online) 13:09, May 11, 2026
A humanoid robot can have wheels, or not – your call.
That's basically the motto of Unitree Robotics' latest humanoid bot. In the company's newest video, it skates, spins on one leg, and even does a front flip. No wheels? Walking and balancing. Wheels? Gliding like a pro.
Why does this matter? According to Unitree, the best general-purpose robot shouldn't be locked into one form. Sometimes wheels are better. Sometimes legs are better. This one just adapts freely. And that's exactly how you build a robot for the real world.
Video source: Unitree Robotics
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
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