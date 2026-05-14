Chinese robots attract attention, cooperation in Central, Eastern European markets

Xinhua) 10:06, May 14, 2026

A staff member of an intelligent robot industrial base trains a robot in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

WARSAW, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The steady hum of robotic arms filled the exhibition hall as automated welding machines from Chinese company FAIRINO operated with precise movements. Nearby, visitors gathered around a humanoid robot made by Chinese company Unitree Robotics, taking photos as it greeted them with animated gestures.

Many of the robots attracting visitors are made by Chinese firms participating in the International Trade Fair for Industrial Automation and Robotics, held in Warsaw from Tuesday to Thursday.

At the booth of Polish company Positive Machines, logistics robots moved smoothly between simulated warehouse shelves, demonstrating cargo handling and transport functions. Product manager Michal Zdrada said his company mainly purchases logistics and transportation robots from China and has sold more than 500 units so far.

According to him, Chinese-made robots stand out for their cost-effectiveness, with comparable products from Poland or Germany often priced three to four times higher.

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows robots performing at a park during the ongoing May Day holiday in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

Also opting for Chinese-made robotics products, Polish company ELTRON showcased industrial robotic arms produced by FAIRINO. The machines are used for tasks such as welding, laser marking, and industrial safety inspection.

ELTRON's regional sales manager Jacek Slusarek said the company chose the Chinese brand for its competitive pricing and reliable quality. He said the robotic arms have already received positive feedback after entering the market, prompting continued cooperation.

A large share of exhibitors at the fair are using Chinese robotic products. Among them, Polish company Tech4Business showcased China-made floor-cleaning robots, food delivery robots and humanoid robots, attracting crowds of visitors. Project Manager Piotr Kozynacki said the company's founding team has spent around 15 years working in cleaning services before establishing Tech4Business last year.

After extensive market research and supplier screening, the company selected Chinese brands including AgiBot, KEENON Robotics and Lens Technology. "These were simply the best solutions we found," Kozynacki said.

He noted Chinese manufacturers often adopt the suggestions and customize products based on local customers' feedback. "That is something we are very satisfied with when working with Chinese companies," he said.

According to Tech4Business, given the rapid development of China's robotics industry, the company is seeking cooperation with more Chinese robotics suppliers, while European firms are competing to become distributors for Chinese robotics brands.

An intelligent traffic management robot makes a "heart" gesture for pedestrians at an intersection in the Hubin business area of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The appeal of Chinese automation technology has extended beyond Poland.

Czech-headquartered ITS-AIM told Xinhua about its cooperation with Jiangsu Bozhiwang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. in the trade of industrial automation and wire-processing equipment in Central and Eastern Europe. Co-founder Szymon Kohut said Chinese firms possess clear manufacturing and cost advantages in the wire-harness automation sector, which facilitates their focus on Asia-Europe trade.

Dariusz Plewik, regional sales manager of German company Beckhoff Automation, described Chinese robotics manufacturers as increasingly influential players in the global market.

Noting that he has noticed a significant presence of Chinese robotics companies at the recent Hannover Messe, Plewik said China is one of Beckhoff Automation's key markets, accounting for around 10 percent of its total sales, with sales in China rising by about 10 percent from 2024 to 2025.

"China's industrial and robotics industries are developing at a pace that cannot be ignored," he said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)