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Woohoo! An expat's wonderful encounter with robots in Wuhu
By Zhang Kaiwei, Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang (People's Daily Online) 10:25, May 15, 2026
Wuhu (say it fast and it sounds like "woohoo") in east China's Anhui Province is a city quietly rising as a hub for robotics. Spaniard Alvaro Lago spent a day there and encountered robots at nearly every turn. He interacted with them, took photos with them, and even got stopped in his tracks by one. He was a little nervous at first, but quickly starting having a blast. This isn't sci-fi. This is just a normal day in Wuhu.
Follow our trend tracker to explore Wuhu's robot industry!
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)
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