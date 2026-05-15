Woohoo! An expat's wonderful encounter with robots in Wuhu

Wuhu (say it fast and it sounds like "woohoo") in east China's Anhui Province is a city quietly rising as a hub for robotics. Spaniard Alvaro Lago spent a day there and encountered robots at nearly every turn. He interacted with them, took photos with them, and even got stopped in his tracks by one. He was a little nervous at first, but quickly starting having a blast. This isn't sci-fi. This is just a normal day in Wuhu.

Follow our trend tracker to explore Wuhu's robot industry!

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)