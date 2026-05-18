RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition concludes in Changsha

Xinhua) 09:15, May 18, 2026

Contestants from South China Agricultural University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Robots compete during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Contestants from Dongguan University of Technology test their robots during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Contestants from Guangzhou City University of Technology test their robots during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Robots compete during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Contestants from Guangzhou City University of Technology operate their robots during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Contestants from Wuyi University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Contestants from South China Agricultural University operate their robots during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Robots compete during the RoboMaster 2026 University Championship Regional Competition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 17, 2026. The five-day regional competition concluded here on Sunday, with team Taurus from South China Agricultural University winning the first place. The competition attracted teams from 32 universities of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)