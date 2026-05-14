2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Chengdu held in SW China

Xinhua) 21:02, May 14, 2026

This photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows a scene during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Chengdu held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Scheduled from May 13 to 15, the dialogue themed "Park City: Harmonious Coexistence" is attended by delegates from 32 cities of 26 countries as well as five international organizations. (Xinhua/Yin Heng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)