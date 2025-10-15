Glasses-free 3D panda becomes iconic local attraction in Chengdu, SW China

Xinhua) 16:42, October 15, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2025 shows a glasses-free 3D panda along a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The glasses-free 3D pandas here have won the hearts of both residents and tourists since its debut in 2024, becoming a must-visit spot in the city. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

People take photos of a glasses-free 3D panda on a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 14, 2025. The glasses-free 3D pandas here have won the hearts of both residents and tourists since its debut in 2024, becoming a must-visit spot in the city. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

