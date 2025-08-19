Host city of 2025 World Games unfolds new vitality in opening wider to globe

08:15, August 19, 2025 By Wu Qiong, Shi Yifei, Lu Youyi and Li Qianwei ( Xinhua

CHENGDU, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- From Aug. 7 to 17, Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province hosted the 12th World Games, drawing a record 6,679 athletes, team officials and technical officials from 116 countries and regions.

Athletes from 52 nations and regions took gold, and from 81 reached the podium -- unprecedented in the history of the World Games in terms of the number of medal-winning countries and regions.

International World Games Association President Jose Perurena spoke highly of the event in an interview with Xinhua, stating, "It's not possible to compare this game to the other game because we modify our system to create a higher standard quality. It's only possible in Chengdu."

Beyond breaking athletic records, the World Games, which acts as a bridge for cultural exchanges and a catalyst for business growth, serves as a window to how Chengdu is rewriting its role from a hinterland to a vibrant hub of opening-up in western China.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows a night view of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A CITY STEEPED IN CULTURE, DEFINED BY OPENNESS

At the opening ceremony, among the organizing committee flag-bearers marching down the aisle was cultural preservation expert Sun Jie, who specializes in protecting relics from the Jinsha and Sanxingdui archaeological sites.

A passionate advocate for traditional sports like martial arts, Sun expressed hope that the World Games will further spread Chengdu's profound historical and cultural heritage.

On the same aisle, Italian Paralympic athlete Gianluca Visconti, 53, electrified crowds by refusing a wheelchair for the 800-meter athletes' march. His resolve became a symbol of both athletic grit and Chengdu's warm embrace.

In an interview with Xinhua, Visconti's impressions of the city were vivid. Everything is clean and organized, he said, noting its green spaces as "nature close to the city." But what stood out most were the people: smiling, warm and relaxed. "I felt the people so lovely and so close to me," he said.

This event is more than a competition -- it's a platform linking over 100 nations and regions for cultural, trade, sport and tourism exchanges, noted Yin Jian, director of Chengdu's foreign cooperation promotion center. "Chengdu is leveraging this top-tier international multi-sport event to fully showcase the city's open-mindedness and modern vitality," Yin added.

The city has honed this role through a string of international gatherings in recent years -- the FISU World University Games, the Western China International Fair, and the Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange. Each event has sharpened its strategic focus, clarified the city's opening-up goals, and elevated its global profile, Yin said.

An artist performs "bian lian", or face-changing for spectators before the men's groups final of the Acrobatic Gymnastics event at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

CULTURAL TIES WOVEN THROUGH SPORTS AND MORE

As the world turns its lens to Chengdu, the Games' theme -- "Boundless Sports, Countless Wonders" -- has come vividly to life both in the venues and beyond through cultural experiences and connections.

Indian wushu sanda player Namrata Batra, a 10-year wushu veteran, is taking the event as an opportunity to explore the cultural roots behind the sport.

"I have heard that Sichuan's Qingcheng Mountain area is famous for wushu, and I hope to get the chance to learn more moves there," said she, who won silver in the women's 52-kilogram event, India's first wushu medal at the Chengdu World Games.

Outside venues, the cultural charm blends with "Bashi" -- a calming nature that embraces life's hustle and bustle -- creating a unique street vibe. This is characterized by scorching heat, spicy food and the Sichuan dialect in the panda city.

As night falls, "hotpot buses," Jinjiang River light shows, and Sichuan Opera's face-changing performances dazzle visitors. "I thought it was all about spice, but like Chengdu itself, it has layers of flavor," Polish canoeist Mateusz Kaminski said after trying hotpot for the first time.

U.S. cheer coach Alexis Trost called the Sichuan Opera performances a "wild moment." "My favorite part was definitely the face-changing because it was so fast ... We love creating surprises in dance, and seeing that art form with its rich history was really cool."

Dong Hai, an English tour guide who was accompanying athletes, told Xinhua he shifted his career from taking Chinese tourists abroad to receiving foreign visitors in Chengdu. "I think my job is really meaningful as foreigners can learn and experience Chinese culture through my guidance," he said.

At the World Games Village, interactive experience activities featuring fine traditional Chinese culture and intangible cultural heritage were held. About 900 athletes received Chinese names through cultural workshops. Many guests shared their experiences in Chengdu on social media, recommending the city to the world.

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A REGION THRIVING WITH VITALITY, OPPORTUNITIES

Chengdu has strong geographical and talent advantages, a complete industrial chain, and sound government services, according to Victor Yang, vice president of Geely Holding Group.

As a nearly 20-year investor in Chengdu and one of the Games' official sponsors, Geely's local plant is expected to produce about 350,000 vehicles this year, and the auto giant also plans to expand its R&D in the city.

To integrate domestic and foreign resources, the city has launched the "Open Chengdu" partnership program, which unites government, industry and enterprises to establish a service platform to help firms expand business overseas, build a platform for tech innovation cooperation, and host regular international exchanges.

Boasting two international airports, Chengdu now operates 86 international and regional direct flights. It also connects 126 foreign cities by rail, including the newly launched Chengdu-Antwerp route via the China-Europe freight train service.

An aircraft featuring the World Games 2025 makes its debut at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)

A broader economic transformation is underway as Sichuan Province is upgrading traditional industries with smart and digital technologies, positioning itself as a key growth engine for western China's high-quality development.

Statistics show that in the first six months, the added value of Chengdu's major industrial enterprises increased by 7.8 percent year-on-year, with that of high-tech manufacturing industries up 12.1 percent.

This dynamism has attracted a surge in foreign investment, with more than 4,000 foreign-invested enterprises now operating in Chengdu. Shudao Toyota Hydrogen Energy Technology (Sichuan) Co., Ltd. was established this year, marking Toyota's latest expansion in the city since 1998.

"The Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the Chengdu-Chongqing hydrogen corridor give us confidence to deepen our presence here," said Akita Ryu, senior executive vice president of Toyota China. Similar expansions by Intel, Siemens and Linde further underscore enduring confidence in Chengdu's potential.

Yin believes that the World Games will power Chengdu's globalization drive and boost development in infrastructure, international exchanges and industrial upgrading across the entire western region in China.

"An open Chengdu is emerging as a pivotal hub linking the world -- a driving force that fuels development through greater openness," Yin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)