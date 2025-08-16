China wins aerobic gymnastics group gold at Chengdu World Games

Xinhua) 10:14, August 16, 2025

China's athletes celebrate after the aerobic gymnastics group final at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

CHENGDU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China claimed the aerobic gymnastics group gold at the Chengdu World Games here on Friday, with Italy taking silver and Romania bronze at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multi-Function Gymnasium.

China's team comprises five university students, including Feng Lei, the only female athlete, and four male athletes, Fan Siwei, Liang Wenjie, Teng Hao and Xu Tong. The quintet had already topped the six-team qualification earlier in the day.

In the final, they delivered a routine to fast-paced music themed around overcoming challenges to rescue a girl from a fire, a tribute to firefighters. The performance earned them 20.265 points, ahead of Italy's 19.615 and Romania's 19.136.

When the result was confirmed, 23-year-old Feng smiled through tears as the team embraced before taking a victory lap with the national flag, waving to the crowd.

China's athletes perform during the aerobic gymnastics group final. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

"We've trained for a long time and overcome many difficulties," Feng said. "When we realized we were champions, we all felt a huge sense of relief and excitement."

Asked why they chose aerobic gymnastics, the team answered in unison: "Out of love." "It's a sport that shows strength, flexibility and skill," added Fan, who called the gold medal his "best birthday gift."

Italy's silver-medal performance featured a blend of traditional Chinese music, kung fu and dance, drawing loud cheers.

"Since the competition is in China, we wanted to pay tribute to the country and its audience," said Italy's David Nacci, a 25-year-old engineer.

"We all love Chinese culture, especially Tai Chi. Chengdu is a wonderful city, and the people here are so warm and welcoming. It's an unforgettable journey," Nacci added.

