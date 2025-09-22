Chinese art troupe performs in Manama, Bahrain
Artists from Chengdu art troupe perform during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
An artist from Chengdu art troupe performs during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
An artist from Chengdu art troupe performs during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Artists from Chengdu art troupe perform during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Artists from Chengdu art troupe perform during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
An artist from Chengdu art troupe performs during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
An artist from Chengdu art troupe performs during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
An artist from Chengdu art troupe performs during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
An artist from Chengdu art troupe performs during a show titled "Sharing the Beauty of the Moon" at the Bahrain National Theater in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.