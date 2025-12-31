Annual passenger throughput of Chengdu International Aviation Hub surpasses 90 million for 1st time

Xinhua) 15:37, December 31, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows a scene at Terminal 2 of the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Upon the smooth landing of Air China flight CA4182 from Beijing to Chengdu at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Wednesday, the annual passenger throughput of the Chengdu International Aviation Hub surpassed 90 million for the first time. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Mr. Jiang, the 90 millionth passenger of the Chengdu International Aviation Hub in 2025, poses for a photo in front of Air China flight CA4182 at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Dec. 31, 2025.

Upon the smooth landing of Air China flight CA4182 from Beijing to Chengdu at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Wednesday, the annual passenger throughput of the Chengdu International Aviation Hub surpassed 90 million for the first time. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Mr. Jiang (C), the 90 millionth passenger of the Chengdu International Aviation Hub in 2025, poses for a photo with the airport staff members at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Dec. 31, 2025.

Upon the smooth landing of Air China flight CA4182 from Beijing to Chengdu at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Wednesday, the annual passenger throughput of the Chengdu International Aviation Hub surpassed 90 million for the first time. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Air China flight CA4182 arrives at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Dec. 31, 2025.

Upon the smooth landing of Air China flight CA4182 from Beijing to Chengdu at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Wednesday, the annual passenger throughput of the Chengdu International Aviation Hub surpassed 90 million for the first time. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

