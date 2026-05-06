Reporters, influencers explore beauty of Jiyuan, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 17:01, May 06, 2026

Nearly 20 reporters and influencers explored Jiyuan city, located at the foot of the Taihang Mountains in central China's Henan Province, from April 26 to 28. During this activity, they visited dozens of major scenic areas, capturing the natural beauty and cultural charm of Jiyuan.

Photo shows the Wangwu Mountain Scenic Area, located in Jiyuan city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

Their first stop was the Wangwu Mountain Scenic Area, where they visited Yu Gong Square, known for its sculptures depicting the ancient tale of "Yu Gong Yishan," or "the old man who moved mountains." The sculptures vividly embody the Yu Gong spirit—an enduring symbol of perseverance and determination. They also admired an ancient ginkgo tree, believed to be around 2,500 years old.

Photo shows the Yellow River Three Gorges Bridge in the Yellow River Three Gorges Scenic Area in Jiyuan city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Li Yun)

On the second day of their visit, the reporters and influencers toured the Yellow River Three Gorges Scenic Area and a tea garden. They also visited a B&B cluster to experience the ecological beauty of the ancient village and witness firsthand the practice of rural revitalization.

Photo shows a macaque in the Taihang Mountains in Jiyuan city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

The reporters and influencers also explored the Wulongkou Scenic Area, known for its large population of Taihang macaques, as well as a cultural and tourism destination, where they visited Jidu Temple and Longquan Lake.

The event highlighted Jiyuan's evolving culture-tourism integration, bringing the thousand-year-old city's vitality to audiences across the country.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)