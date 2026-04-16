China's Henan promotes high-quality development of manufacturing industry

Xinhua) 15:12, April 16, 2026

A drone photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a production line of Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Automatic cutting robots work on a production line at a factory of ZCZL Industrial Technology Group in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 30, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Staff members work on a production line at a factory of Yutong Group in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 30, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Employees work at an assembly line of China Yituo Group Co., Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

This photo taken on March 23, 2026 shows a production line of Chinese auto brand Jetour at a manufacturing base in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Employees work at an assembly line of China Yituo Group Co., Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An employee tests tractors at China Yituo Group Co., Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An employee works at an assembly line of China Yituo Group Co., Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An employee works at an assembly line of China Yituo Group Co., Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Technicians work at a noise testing lab of Yutong Group in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 30, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An employee works at an assembly line of China Yituo Group Co., Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2026.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A drone photo taken on March 30, 2026 shows a bus being tested at a factory of Yutong Group in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

Henan is an important industrial hub in central China with its manufacturing sector's output value having exceeded one trillion yuan (about 146.67 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, led by sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading, the province has actively promoted high-quality development of manufacturing industry.

In 2025, the added value of its equipment manufacturing rose by 13.6 percent, accounting for 44.1 percent of the province's above-scale industrial growth. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)