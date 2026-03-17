Micro dramas create, deliver success stories in central China village

Xinhua) 15:35, March 17, 2026

People visit Yuanqiao Village in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Ren Zhuoru)

ZHENGZHOU, March 17 (Xinhua) -- When a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) scholar steps into his courtyard, he might find that a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) wedding is unfolding next door. Both scenes can be spotted simultaneously in Yuanqiao Village, where visitors could be forgiven for feeling that they were in parallel universes.

Indeed, this village, nestled in the city of Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province, has gained prominence as a filming location for micro dramas. It has been dubbed as a "Shudian," and is somewhat akin to China's Hollywood, Hengdian Township, located in east China's Zhejiang Province. The Chinese characters "Shu" and "Heng" literally mean vertical and horizontal, respectively. Micro dramas, notably, tend to be shot using a vertical format.

"Thanks to micro dramas, we saw a surge in visitors during the Spring Festival," said 75-year-old villager Yuan Tiefang, who is in his sixth year working as a caretaker for these old buildings.

The village, boasting a history of over 600 years and housing over 420 families, preserves a vast expanse of Ming and Qing courtyards. In 2018, a renovation project was initiated to restore the buildings.

"The well-preserved ancient architecture in this village is a rarity in central China," said Lyu Hongjun, president of the Songshan culture research association of Dengfeng.

Liu Wantao, Party chief of the village, told Xinhua that they had previously considered developing tourism, only to discover that tourists showed scant interest in the village.

The turning point came in 2023, when the filming crew of a micro drama arrived in the village. "They had planned a five-day schedule but completed all their work in just three days," he recalled. Before departing, they kept praising the village for its abundant ancient architectural resources, which eliminated the need for cumbersome scene changes.

The village gained further attention when a drama filmed there went viral, amassing over 30 million views and attracting more production teams. On some days, the village could see the filming of up to three micro dramas simultaneously.

Officially recognized as a genre in 2020, micro dramas have exploded in China. In 2024, the total revenue exceeded 50 billion yuan (about 7.2 billion U.S. dollars), up 34.9 percent year on year.

Villager An Qing'e, 63, occasionally works as an extra in these micro dramas. "The first time I had to recite lines, I was so nervous that I stumbled several times. Growing up in the village, it was tough to shake off my accent," she recalled.

An has since developed into a confident and eloquent storyteller, regaling tourists with details of the history of the ancient buildings. Many other villagers have had their turns in front of the cameras, while some have worked behind the scenes, moving props and setting up scenes. By doing such work, they have earned 200 yuan a day.

To date, more than 50 micro dramas have been filmed in Yuanqiao.

The village's newfound fame has been accompanied by an influx of tourists. According to Liu, the village can now accommodate over 200 guests and serve dinner to 1,200 people, all at once. In the year of 2025 alone, it received approximately 150,000 tourists, generating total tourism revenue of about 4 million yuan.

China unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2026 last month, outlining plans to advance agricultural and rural modernization and promote all-around rural revitalization. The newly-released 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) also calls for increasing investment in rural revitalization.

Looking ahead, Liu told Xinhua that they will continue renovating the ancient buildings, referring to them as the "roots of Yuanqiao and the foundation of development." He also mentioned that the village plans to invest 3 million yuan in creating drama sets, which will not only serve drama production but also enhance the experience for tourists. Yuanqiao, additionally, plans to collaborate with colleges to cultivate talent in the micro drama industry.

Yuan Tiefang, the oldest caretaker in the village, returned to work immediately after the Spring Festival holiday. "The Year of the Horse will be another busy year," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)