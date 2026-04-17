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Ancient stone figures guard Northern Song mausoleums in quiet grandeur in C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 16:17, April 17, 2026

Home to seven emperors of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), the imperial mausoleums in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, are China's best-preserved imperial mausoleums of that era. Majestic stone figures of mythical creatures, animals, and officials stand in silent rows, having watched over the land for centuries. These stone sculptures provide precious clues for the study of Song Dynasty sculpture art. Set against fields and distant hills, they reflect a timeless hope for peace and harmony.

A high-speed train passes the millennium-old stone statues of the Northern Song mausoleums in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, April 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

Stone tigers stand amid a vast field of blooming rapeseed flowers in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, April 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Suo Minjie)

A stone statue of a military official towers over a sprawling wheat field in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, April 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Chang Liyuan)

Wheat crops near the Northern Song mausoleums thrive in the spring sun in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, April 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Suo Minjie)

A stone unicorn (luduan) stands amid a sprawling wheat field in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, April 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

Lush green wheat carpets the landscape surrounding the Northern Song mausoleums in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, April 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Chang Liyuan)

Wheat blankets a field near the Northern Song mausoleums in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, April 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

A stone statue of a military official guards a vibrant tapestry of rapeseed flowers in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, April 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

Wu Wenwen, as an intern, also contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Du Mingming)