Taiwan question constitutes biggest risk in China-U.S. relations: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 14:25, May 02, 2026

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that the Taiwan question concerns China's core interests and constitutes the biggest risk in China-U.S. relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when speaking to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the phone.

The U.S. side should honor its commitments and make the right choices, opening new space for China-U.S. cooperation and doing its part to promote world peace, Wang noted.

Head-of-state diplomacy has always been the "anchor" of China-U.S. relations, Wang said. Noting that bilateral ties have generally remained stable under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, Wang said it serves the fundamental interests of both peoples and meets the common expectations of the international community.

Both sides should safeguard the hard-won stability, prepare well for key high-level interaction agendas, expand areas of cooperation, manage differences, explore building a China-U.S. relationship that is strategic, constructive and stable, and achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

For his part, Rubio said that the U.S.-China relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and head-of-state diplomacy is at the core of the relationship.

Both sides should maintain communication and coordination, respect each other, properly handle differences, accumulate achievements for high-level interactions between the United States and China, and seek strategic stability in U.S.-China relations, said Rubio.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, among others.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)