China follows shooting incident at White House Correspondents' Dinner: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 15:58, April 27, 2026
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China is following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and China always opposes and condemns unlawful and violent acts, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the incident.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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