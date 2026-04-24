China's vast market to offer the world greater opportunities, more choices: Chinese vice premier

Xinhua) 13:06, April 24, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China will unswervingly expand high-level opening up and promote high-quality development, and China's mega-size market will provide the world with greater opportunities and more choices, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Thursday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, in Beijing.

He noted that China's economy made a good start in the first quarter of this year, further demonstrating its development resilience and vitality. China welcomes more foreign enterprises, including Blackstone, to continue deepening cooperation with the country and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, he added.

Schwarzman said Blackstone values its cooperation with China and is willing to further expand its business in the country, and contribute to fostering economic and trade cooperation between the United States and China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)