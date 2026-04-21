China, U.S. share broad space for cooperation, extensive common interests: Chinese vice premier

Xinhua) 08:32, April 21, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Myron Brilliant, senior advisor to the U.S. consulting firm Albright Stonebridge Group in Beijing, capital of China, April 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States share broad space for cooperation and extensive common interests, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Monday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Myron Brilliant, senior advisor to the U.S. consulting firm Albright Stonebridge Group.

He said that China's economy got off to a good start in the first quarter this year, with major indicators registering relatively solid growth, which demonstrated the strong resilience and stability of the Chinese economy.

It is hoped that Albright Stonebridge Group would continue to play an active role in promoting the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, the vice premier added.

Brilliant said that a sound and stable economic and trade relationship between the United States and China is beneficial to both countries and the world, while expressing readiness to serve as a bridge in further promoting the deepening of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)