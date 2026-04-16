China supports momentum of ceasefire, peace talks, FM tells Iranian counterpart

Xinhua) 08:26, April 16, 2026

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that China supports maintaining the momentum of ceasefire and peace talks, which serves the fundamental interests of the Iranian people and reflects the shared expectations of countries in the region and the international community.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when speaking to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi over phone.

Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments of Iran-U.S. negotiations and Iran's considerations, saying that Tehran is willing to continue seeking a rational and practical solution through peace talks.

Iran appreciates China's continued efforts to help ease tensions in the region, Araghchi said, adding that Tehran expects Beijing to play a positive role in promoting peace and ending the war.

For his part, Wang said that China, as always, supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty security and national dignity. President Xi Jinping has put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, contributing a Chinese approach to resolving the crisis, he added.

The current situation has reached a critical stage between war and peace, with a window for peace opening, Wang said.

He called for respect for and safeguarding of Iran's sovereignty security and legitimate rights as a country along the Strait of Hormuz, as well as guaranteeing the freedom and safety of international navigation through the strait.

It is a shared call of the international community to strive to restore normal navigation through the strait, Wang added.

Following Xi's four-point proposal, China is ready to continue promoting de-escalation of the situation, facilitate improved relations among regional countries, and play a constructive role in ultimately achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, Wang noted.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)