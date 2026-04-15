China welcomes all efforts conducive to end of U.S.-Iran conflict: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:26, April 15, 2026

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes all efforts conducive to the end of the conflict, and commends Pakistan for facilitating the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran and for playing an impartial and balanced mediating role, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing after the U.S. side reportedly said that the peace talks with Iran will happen in the next two days in Pakistan.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)