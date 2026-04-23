China urges U.S. to stop supporting Taiwan region in consolidating so-called "diplomatic allies"

Xinhua) 16:13, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to stop supporting the Taiwan region in consolidating the so-called "diplomatic allies" and stop sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing, after the U.S. made erroneous statement regarding the "temporary delay" of the planned tout visit to Eswatini by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)