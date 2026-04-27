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China urges U.S. to stop abuse of sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:00, April 27, 2026
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to abandon the wrong practice of abuse of sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday at a daily press briefing, after the U.S. had recently imposed sanctions on relevant Chinese oil refinery allegedly on account of "links to Iran."
Noting China always opposes unilateral illicit sanctions that have no basis in international law, Lin said China will firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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