Chinese, U.S. business communities have strong willingness to deepen cooperation: China international trade promotion body

Xinhua) 09:31, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and U.S. business communities have shown a strong willingness to strengthen cooperation, Wang Guannan, spokesperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), told a press conference on Wednesday.

Despite a complex and challenging external environment, data clearly shows that the two economies remain deeply intertwined, with cooperation continuing to be the prevailing theme, according to the CCPIT.

About 52 percent of surveyed U.S.-funded enterprises in China expected to be profitable in 2025, up 6 percentage points from the previous year, while more than half of the surveyed companies continued to rank China among their top three global investment destinations, the CCPIT said, citing the 2026 American Business in China White Paper released by the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China).

Ongoing business exchanges have also reflected the resilience of bilateral economic ties. The CCPIT said it has implemented 65 projects in 2026 involving Chinese companies participating in or hosting exhibitions in the United States, covering a total exhibition area of 24,600 square meters and attracting more than 1,600 Chinese enterprises.

Regarding the upcoming fourth China International Supply Chain Expo, Wang said the participation by U.S. companies at this year's event will further expand. Enterprises from both countries will deepen cooperation in sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, medical technology and high-end manufacturing through the expo.

The CCPIT will continue to contribute to the stable, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)