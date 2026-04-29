Home>>
China slams U.S. allegations over port issues in Panama as hypocritical politicization
(Xinhua) 17:00, April 29, 2026
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. allegations against China on the relevant port issues in Panama are completely unfounded and a distortion of facts, and it is the United States that has politicized and securitized port issues, it is also the United States that has been feigning innocence while spreading rumors and smears, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the allegations made by officials from the United States and other countries that China poses a threat to Panama and China's actions are blatant attempt to politicize maritime trade.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges U.S. to stop abuse of sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction: spokesperson
- China follows shooting incident at White House Correspondents' Dinner: spokesperson
- China's vast market to offer the world greater opportunities, more choices: Chinese vice premier
- U.S. tariff refund a helpful step on path to correcting mistakes: commerce ministry
- China urges U.S. to stop supporting Taiwan region in consolidating so-called "diplomatic allies"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.