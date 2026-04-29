China slams U.S. allegations over port issues in Panama as hypocritical politicization

Xinhua) 17:00, April 29, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. allegations against China on the relevant port issues in Panama are completely unfounded and a distortion of facts, and it is the United States that has politicized and securitized port issues, it is also the United States that has been feigning innocence while spreading rumors and smears, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the allegations made by officials from the United States and other countries that China poses a threat to Panama and China's actions are blatant attempt to politicize maritime trade.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)