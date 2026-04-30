U.S. cannot use fabricated excuses to impose blockades on Cuba: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:21, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Fabricating excuses and smearing cannot be the reason for the United States to impose brutal blockades and illegal sanctions on Cuba, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about the U.S. accusation that Cuba was "allowing adversaries of the United States to conduct intelligence activities close to U.S. territory."

The spokesperson added that China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and calls on the United States to immediately end its blockade, sanctions, and all forms of coercion and pressure against Cuba.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)