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Chinese roses brighten Hangzhou's elevated roads

(People's Daily App) 16:34, April 27, 2026

Blooming Chinese roses now line the elevated interchanges in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, transforming elevated roads into a vibrant, colorful corridor above the streets.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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