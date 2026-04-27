Chinese roses brighten Hangzhou's elevated roads
(People's Daily App) 16:34, April 27, 2026
Blooming Chinese roses now line the elevated interchanges in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, transforming elevated roads into a vibrant, colorful corridor above the streets.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Hangzhou develops rural cultural tourism projects to attract tourists
- Hangzhou emerges as a hub for open-source AI innovation
- Tourists enjoy scenery of West Lake in Hangzhou
- UN honors 3 Chinese cities for advancing sustainable waste management
- Millennium-old tea gardens in east China meet the age of drones, automation
- Tea farmers harvest West Lake Longjing tea in China's Hangzhou
- Special night tour event featuring plum blossoms held at Chaoshan scenic area in E China's Hangzhou
- UN names Hangzhou leader in 'zero waste'
- China's Hangzhou among UN's top 20 zero-waste cities globally
- Pan Tianhong: Helping people explore the world through a tiny screen
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.