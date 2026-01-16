UN names Hangzhou leader in 'zero waste'

The United Nations has selected Hangzhou as one of the world's top 20 "Zero Waste Cities", recognizing the provincial capital of Zhejiang for its marriage of rapid economic growth and high-tech environmental governance.

The announcement, made by the UN Secretary-General's Advisory Board on Zero Waste, places Hangzhou among an elite group of global cities recognized for drastic waste reduction.

The city's case study is set for a high-profile global release on March 30 to mark the UN International Day of Zero Waste.

The UN defines "Zero Waste Cities" as urban areas taking comprehensive measures to achieve drastic waste reduction and maximize reuse, recycling and composting.

Implementing such a principle in a city of 12.6 million people with a GDP exceeding 2 trillion yuan ($286 billion) is a challenging task.

According to the Hangzhou Ecology and Environment Bureau, the city has successfully curbed waste generation, with daily waste per capita dropping from 1.06 kilograms to 0.99 kg between 2021 and 2024.

The bureau added that Hangzhou maintains a general industrial solid waste utilization rate above 98 percent, keeps hazardous waste landfill rates under 3.5 percent, and has achieved "zero landfill" for municipal solid waste since late 2020.

These achievements have been largely attributed to the integration of "digital intelligence" throughout the waste classification and resource utilization chain.

Hangzhou's smart waste governance platform functions as a "digital brain", creating a unified network for citywide waste management. The system connects vast infrastructure, including 7,361 waste collection points, 1,780 clearance vehicles, nine incineration plants and 11 kitchen waste treatment facilities.

Through the use of a dynamic data monitoring system, the platform ensures total transparency, allowing regulators to track the movement and processing of waste in real time.

This ensures that the trajectory of every bag of waste is clear and traceable, optimizing the allocation of resources and processing efficiency.

For locals, the concept of "zero waste" has brought tangible convenience and rewards, best illustrated by the waste recycling service provided by the platform Huge Recycle.

The platform covers 559,000 households in the city's Yuhang and Linping districts, allowing residents to schedule a door-to-door pickup service via an app, and convert their waste into "eco-credits" for shopping or cash rewards.

"For residents, the most important thing is convenience," said a leader from Huge Recycle. To lower the barrier for participation, the company adopts an "exclusionary classification" method where residents need only separate kitchen and bathroom waste, placing all other recyclables into a single bag.

This user-friendly approach has proven effective, recovering approximately 400,000 metric tons of resources since it was launched in 2022.

Beyond citywide platforms, Hangzhou has developed specialized solutions targeting specific waste streams and community sectors. By the end of 2025, the city had established over 3,200 "zero-waste cells", including schools, communities and shopping malls, creating a comprehensive grid of green practices.

In Xihu district, Jingling Recycling Buses patrol the streets to collect low-value recyclables, such as paper cups, that are often overlooked by traditional collectors.

In Fuyang district, a biological solution is being deployed using black soldier fly larvae to break down kitchen waste.

These targeted innovations boost waste management by ensuring that even difficult-to-recycle materials are diverted from landfill.

Local officials said the UN accolade serves as a powerful endorsement of Hangzhou's waste management strategy.

"This is another international recognition following the 'Zero-Waste Asian Games' practice, and a high affirmation of our exploration in deeply integrating digitalization with the circular economy," said Gao Yiliang, director of the Soil and Solid Waste Chemicals Division at the Hangzhou Ecology and Environment Bureau.

Gao said that the city has codified its experience into official guidelines. "During last year's marathon in Yuhang district, we implemented our 'zero-waste' guidelines by avoiding single-use materials and replacing paper guides with electronic ones," he said.

