Hangzhou's Lingyin Feilai Peak Scenic Area launches free admission service

Xinhua) 16:08, December 01, 2025

Tourists visit the Feilai Peak Scenic Area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2025. The Lingyin Feilai Peak Scenic Area in Hangzhou officially offers free admission from Monday. The entire scenic area including major cultural sites such as Lingyin Temple, Yongfu Temple and Taoguang Temple, are all for free entry. Visitors need to enter the scenic area with real-name reservation based on time slots. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

