Hangzhou's ArtInno Town emerges as cultural, creative powerhouse

People's Daily Online) 14:23, October 17, 2025

An aerial view of the ArtInno Town in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Hangzhou Daily)

ArtInno Town, adjacent to Phoenix Mountain and Tongjian Lake in Xihu district, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, has emerged as a vibrant cultural and creative hub exemplifying the dynamism of the country's private economy.

Located at the heart of the "Zhijiang Cultural Industry Belt," the scenic enclave now hosts more than 3,000 cultural and creative enterprises.

"Our company's growth has been inseparable from the excellent entrepreneurial environment here," said Zhou Jianmin, CEO of Zhejiang Huaguoshan Cultural Media Co., Ltd. Since establishing its presence in ArtInno Town in 2019, the company has grown from just a few employees to a team of 130.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), companies based in the town have produced or participated in 80 acclaimed audiovisual works, including the hit video game "Black Myth: Wukong," the animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," and the co-produced animated film "Nobody." These successes have helped shape an audiovisual industry cluster valued at more than 5 billion yuan ($700 million). In 2024 alone, enterprises in ArtInno Town generated total revenues exceeding 10 billion yuan.

Behind the dazzling visual effects of each scene in "Ne Zha 2" lie months of painstaking refinement. "We spent three months and went through dozens of revisions to meet the production team's requirements," said Geng Chengyuan, the company's visual effects director.

Decades ago, the site now home to ArtInno Town was once a cement factory. In 2008, nearly 10 years after production ceased, it was transformed into Zhijiang Cultural and Creative Park, one of Hangzhou's first creative industry parks.

In 2015, Zhejiang province launched an initiative to develop characteristic towns as platforms for innovation and entrepreneurship. Xihu district responded by partnering with the China Academy of Art and the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music to establish ArtInno Town, focusing on art-related industries. Four years later, in 2019, it earned recognition as a provincial-level characteristic town.

"Our company has developed rapidly here over the past years. This place is truly our 'Huaguoshan Mountain,'" Zhou said, a reference to the legendary homeland of the Monkey King in Chinese mythology.

"The town brings together enterprises across the digital, cultural and creative industry chain — from film and television to animation, gaming and creative design. Whatever we need, we can quickly find partners here," Zhou added.

Spanning 3.5 square kilometers, the town serves as both an entrepreneurial park and an open scenic area. Green spaces, walking paths, bookstores, restaurants, markets and exhibition halls create an inviting environment that attracts both residents and tourists.

"Compared with ordinary office buildings, the town's park-style setting feels more comfortable," Geng said. "When we see people visiting, taking photos and engaging with cultural and creative elements, it gives us a real sense of achievement."

For the animated film "White Snake 2," the company developed figurines that generated more than 13 million yuan in sales.

The town also offers quality services for enterprises. When Zhejiang Huaguoshan Cultural Media Co., Ltd. encountered challenges with packaging design for its derivative products late last year, the town quickly connected it with a local digital printing firm.

"After confirming the packaging style and materials, we received samples promptly. Within just 15 days, the finished products were ready for shipment," Zhou said.

According to Zang Yan, head of ArtInno Town's Enterprise Service Center, the town employs grid management methods for corporate services. Dedicated service personnel maintain direct contact with enterprises, proactively identifying and addressing operational challenges.

Beyond its pleasant environment and efficient services, ArtInno Town also benefits from strong talent resources. Through a collaborative model that combines government leadership and academic participation, Xihu district, the China Academy of Art, and the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music have jointly established platforms for school-enterprise exchange, continuously channeling talent and technical expertise to local companies.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Xihu district provided nearly 42.16 million yuan in policy subsidies to support its cultural and creative industry.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), ArtInno Town aims to deepen its integration of traditional culture with digital technologies across audiovisual sectors, including animation, gaming, film technology and micro-dramas. The goal is to establish a distinctive international presence and expand into broader domestic and global markets.

