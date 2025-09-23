5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves kicks off in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 09:35, September 23, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2025 shows the exterior view of the venue of the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves kicked off here on Monday and will last till Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Representatives communicate with each other during the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2025. The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves kicked off here on Monday and will last till Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Representatives are seen at a sideline event of the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2025. The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves kicked off here on Monday and will last till Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Representatives attend an event during the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2025. The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves kicked off here on Monday and will last till Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Ouyang Zhiyun, a researcher at the Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, speaks during the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2025. The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves kicked off here on Monday and will last till Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A representative visits an exhibition during the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2025. The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves kicked off here on Monday and will last till Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

