Air-raid shelters opened to public amid hot weather in Hangzhou
A girl does homework in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. A total of 6 air-raid shelters were opened to public on Tuesday, offering residents relief from hot weather. This two-month service has been a 20-year tradition in the city. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Residents spend their leisure time in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. A total of 6 air-raid shelters were opened to public on Tuesday, offering residents relief from hot weather. This two-month service has been a 20-year tradition in the city. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Residents spend their leisure time in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. A total of 6 air-raid shelters were opened to public on Tuesday, offering residents relief from hot weather. This two-month service has been a 20-year tradition in the city. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Volunteers provide free haircut services in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. A total of 6 air-raid shelters were opened to public on Tuesday, offering residents relief from hot weather. This two-month service has been a 20-year tradition in the city. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
A resident fetches water in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. A total of 6 air-raid shelters were opened to public on Tuesday, offering residents relief from hot weather. This two-month service has been a 20-year tradition in the city. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Photos
