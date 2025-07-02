Air-raid shelters opened to public amid hot weather in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 09:25, July 02, 2025

A girl does homework in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. A total of 6 air-raid shelters were opened to public on Tuesday, offering residents relief from hot weather. This two-month service has been a 20-year tradition in the city. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Residents spend their leisure time in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025.

Residents spend their leisure time in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025.

Volunteers provide free haircut services in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025.

A resident fetches water in an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025.

