Nature meets city life in Hangzhou's harvest season

(People's Daily App) 16:41, May 30, 2025

Scenes of the harvest unfold against a backdrop of modern skyscrapers in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, offering a glimpse of rural life in a fast-paced urban metropolis.

(Video source: Shijie)

