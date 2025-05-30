Home>>
Nature meets city life in Hangzhou's harvest season
(People's Daily App) 16:41, May 30, 2025
Scenes of the harvest unfold against a backdrop of modern skyscrapers in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, offering a glimpse of rural life in a fast-paced urban metropolis.
